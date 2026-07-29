All about God about rt 66

Hello I have felt led in my heart to create a place that people can have a permanent place for free showers and free laundry services and a blessing box I do have land and a building but the building needs quite a bit of work and the land needs cleaned up and of course all the plumbing work for such a facility. I'm looking for donations to help me get that together and to be able to pay the utilities to provide these services this would be in Tulsa Oklahoma so any and all donations would be greatly appreciated or even just to share so I can get the word out there thank you and God bless you