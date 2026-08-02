Hi everyone,





I'm reaching out to my friends, family, and anyone willing to support me as I take the biggest and yet smallest step toward changing my life.





My goal is to become a railway conductor by the end of this year maybe start of next. To do that, I need to enroll in the required training classes this December but maybe with your help I can get in a earlier class. This isn't just another job to me, it's the career I've chosen after spending a long time figuring out what I truly want for my future.





The last eight years have been some of the hardest of my life. I've struggled to find stability, faced financial setbacks, and spent a lot of time wondering what direction my life should take and even though about giving up fully. Instead of giving up I finally sat down and made a real plan. I chose a career that offers purpose, stability, and the opportunity to build a future I can be proud of and enjoy while doing it.





Your donation isn't just helping me pay for classes. You're helping me break a cycle I've been trying to escape for years. You're helping me gain the skills needed for a career that can support me, allow me to become financially independent, and eventually give me the chance to own a home, provide for myself, and build the life I've always wanted and the life my parents wanted for me.





Every donation gets me one step closer to that goal and if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. I promise to work as hard as I can to make this opportunity count and to make my parents proud.





Oree Hayes-Brown