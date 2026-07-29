Lift Alicia Up in Prayer and Support

In December 2023, Alicia began her battle with ulcerative colitis. What started as a diagnosis quickly turned into a long and difficult journey. During one of her first hospital stays, she was given rescue Remicade, which brought some hope and improvement. At that time, Michael was by her side every step of the way, missing 21 days of work unpaid to support her.

When Alicia finally came home in January, things were far from normal. She was unable to walk or manage basic daily tasks and had to slowly relearn how to do even the simplest things. By March, things took another turn when doctors discovered severe blood clots in her legs, limiting blood flow. In April, she underwent a mechanical thrombectomy to remove the clots, a procedure expected to take 90 minutes that lasted over 6 hours, all while she was awake. The recovery left her in significant pain, with heavy bruising that made it difficult to sit or rest.

As spring continued, Alicia faced more setbacks. Her body developed antibodies to her biologic medication, making it ineffective. Though she had a few good days, she was back in the hospital by June. It was during this stay they learned they were expecting, bringing a moment of hope in the middle of so much uncertainty. However, after finally starting a new biologic, they experienced heartbreaking loss; their baby’s heartbeat stopped, and Alicia had to undergo a D&C. This marked their fourth loss in two years.

In August 2024, they found out they were expecting again and held onto hope for their rainbow baby who arrived in May of 2025. A perfectly healthy little boy! During her pregnancy all of her symptoms seemed to subside But at Eight months postpartum, she suffered another severe ulcerative colitis flare. She tried everything she could, including natural remedies, to avoid more invasive treatments. Ultimately, to save her life, Alicia underwent emergency surgery to remove her colon.

What was supposed to be a short hospital stay turned into weeks. Alicia was unable to eat and required TPN (IV nutrition), spending 23 days in the hospital before being sent home. Just days later, she declined again. After multiple hospital visits and readmissions, she was diagnosed with proctitis and later a rare and extremely painful condition called peristomal pyoderma gangrenosum (PPG), which causes severe wounds around her stoma.

Alongside the physical challenges, Alicia has also been diagnosed with medically induced PTSD, causing severe anxiety. Due to her condition and medications, she currently cannot be left alone with her children, lift more than 10 pounds, or drive. Michael has once again stepped in as her full-time support, now on unpaid FMLA to care for Alicia and their family.

Right now, they are waiting for approval on new biologic treatments, praying they will help heal her wounds. Once stable, Alicia will face a long medication taper and, eventually, another surgery to reverse the stoma and hopefully prevent the PPG from returning.

Since February 13, 2026 alone, Alicia has spent 41 days in the hospital; and the journey is far from over.

Through it all, Alicia and Michael have continued to fight with strength, faith, and love for their family. Any support, whether through prayers or donations, means more than words can express as they continue navigating this incredibly difficult season.