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Stand With Sheriff Alfonzo Williams

Fundraiser created byAlfonzo Williams

Stand With Sheriff Alfonzo Williams

For decades, I have dedicated my life to serving others through law enforcement, leadership, and community service. I have had the privilege of serving families, working with young people, supporting education and second chances, and standing alongside people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Today, I find myself facing one of the most difficult moments of my own.

On July 14, 2026, I was indicted by a federal grand jury and am now preparing to defend myself through the legal process. I understand the seriousness of the allegations against me. I also believe in one of the most fundamental principles of our justice system: an indictment is not a conviction, and every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

I intend to exercise my right to a full and fair defense.

Throughout my career, I have tried to serve with purpose. My work has extended beyond enforcing the law. I have believed in investing in people, creating opportunities for second chances, engaging our youth, strengthening relationships within our community, and showing up when people needed someone in their corner.

Now, I am asking my community to stand in mine.

I created this campaign to help with the substantial expenses associated with defending myself. Contributions will be used for lawful legal-defense-related expenses, including legal representation, case preparation, investigation, expert services, court-related expenses, and other costs necessary to my defense.

I am not asking anyone to determine the outcome of my case. That belongs in the courtroom. I am simply asking for the opportunity to defend myself fully, fairly, and with the resources necessary to do so.

To everyone who has called, prayed, sent a message, offered encouragement, or stood beside me: thank you. Your support during this season means more than I can adequately express.

For those who are able to give, I am grateful for every contribution. For those who cannot, your prayers, encouragement, and willingness to share this campaign are equally appreciated.

I have spent much of my life standing for the people and communities I have been called to serve.

Today, I am asking you to stand with me.

Thank you for your prayers, your support, and your belief in due process.

— Alfonzo Williams

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