Alfa Romeo Veloce Registers

It has been 2 years or more since I requested support for the Veloce Registers. The Veloce Registers are now over 50 GB of data, with about 1,000 cars listed. Many of the cars have passed through multiple sales, and those are well documented. The Veloce Registers are being quoted on BringATrailer auctions as a source for showing the history of the cars being sold. The Veloce Registers are also a resource for what is correct or incorrect on the cars listed. As an example, I used the Spider Veloce (10118) files to see what others have done to restore their car. There are a few original cars that you can use if you are willing to dig down through the listings. This last year, I found about 20 new cars that were not listed in the registers, so it keeps growing.

The funds will be used to keep the domain name for a few more years and pay the monthly fee to host the website. As the stats show, in the last 7 days, I had 36,000 requests and a total of 6.2 GB of data transferred. Weekly, I show there is an average of about 45,000 requests. These requests come from all over the world; last week, I had one hit from Nepal. In 2025, I had almost 800,000 requests.

Could you donate $25 for one month of service to keep the Veloce Registers online? With the amount l am requesting I should be able to keep the registers on line for 2 years