Alex Jones Attacks The Deep State Victory Fund

In the last 6 months, the DOJ has attempted to illegally close the doors of InfoWars twice and failed. These victories were only possible because of patriots like you, who donated, understanding that my broadcasts, which reach over 70 million people a day, are vital to the future of our republic’s very survival.

On November 14th, my legal team discovered that Democratic Party operatives working with the DOJ attempted to stage a fake auction of Free Speech Systems and InfoWars that I own.

Due to their arrogance and/or desperation they were caught red handed.

On November 19th, I filed a massive lawsuit against the DOJ operatives and their front groups and because of the brazen nature of their actions we are almost certain to prevail IF we have the funds to follow through with the litigation.

While this historic legal battle is taking place, InfoWars will also be able to stay on the air and continue to fight the globalist agenda and back President Trump!

As President Trump has rightfully said hundreds of times, “It’s not me they’re after, it’s you. I’m just in the way.” The most evil institutions on earth hate me with a passion because my work at InfoWars thanks to YOUR support has devastated their operations.

Please keep myself and my incredible crew in the fight at this critical juncture in history when humanity is turning the tide against the New World Order death cult.

Make no mistake, we are all experiencing the second American Revolution, and this time it’s 1776 worldwide.

When you donate to this legal defense/offense fund you are not just keeping my broadcast on the air, you are fighting for all of humanity in a war that will decide the destiny of our species.

I want to thank everyone who has donated in the past and ask you to support me again now!

God Bless You,

Alex Jones



