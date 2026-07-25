EMERGENCY! Alex Jones Family Legal Defense Fund

For over three decades, I’ve worked to expose truths and challenge powerful interests through my platform at Infowars. Despite numerous attempts to silence me through lawsuits, I’ve continued to fight with the support of patriots like you.

Now, those same forces are targeting my family with new legal actions, aiming to pressure us where they’ve failed to break me directly. This fundraiser is to cover the legal defense costs for my family as we face these unjust lawsuits.





Why We Need Your Help





These lawsuits are not just about me—they’re an attack on my loved ones, designed to intimidate and drain us financially. The legal battles are costly, requiring experienced attorneys, court fees, and resources to mount a strong defense as we launch our counter offense.

Your donations will go directly to ensuring my family has the legal resources needed to protect their rights and stand firm against these tactics as we fight to take down the globalist agenda once and for all.

Our Commitment





Every dollar raised will be used for legal and other related expenses to defend my family.

We’re grateful for your support and will provide updates on the progress of this fight.

Together, we can send a message that targeting families to silence free speech will not succeed.

Thank You





Your generosity means the world to us during this challenging time. By contributing, you’re not just helping my family—you’re standing up for the principles of truth and freedom we’ve fought for together.

Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support.