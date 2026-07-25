Making Disciples in Alexandria 2026

Another incredible summer in Alexandria, Egypt, is officially in the works, and we need your support. Mark and Emily will leave on June 16 to lead the English-speaking Alexandria Community Church. Emily is able to go for two weeks, and Mark will be there for six.

This church isn’t just any congregation; it’s made up of expats from Western countries, folks from Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, not to mention the South Sudanese refugees who have found solace in this community. Our ministry includes preaching God's word, hosting events that bring people together - Bible studies, worship nights, even parties at our home! It’s where real friendships are forged, hope is shared, and souls are uplifted.

This is year four for this summer trip to Egypt for the Vanests. Our church has graciously covered the cost of the airfare. And the accommodation there is free since we stay at the regular pastor's home while he and his family are in the US preparing their own kids for life in college in the US after having grown up their whole lives in Africa. But there are still lots of costs, including the needs of daily life and the resources for gathering people together around food and fellowship.

I wish you could be there with us after one of our worship nights, as the cool evening breezes from the Mediterranean Sea make our veranda a gathering spot for people from around the night to play together, pray together, and talk late into the night. A lot of informal counseling occurs on these late nights under the veranda lights. We are excited to go back and rekindle these friendships and see where God takes them as each year they go deeper and deeper.

This is where you come in - will you help us turn this mission into reality? By donating, you're not only supporting the spread of the good news of God's love across continents but also investing directly into the lives of those who hunger for connection and encouragement. Your gift of $25 could cover Mark's day-to-day living costs for a week or provide the resources to host a ministry evening event. A gift of $250 could cover one of the two whole church picnics we have at the American school. Whatever you can help with is very much appreciated.

To those who can pray with us and for us, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Pray that the seed of God's word would be planted deeply and that the gospel will cause much fruit to grow. Pray for believers and unbelievers alike to encounter Christ through our ministry. And pray for us, that we may also learn to know and love God more deeply in this beautiful and diverse community.