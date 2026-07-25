Alex & Hilary need help

Hi everyone,

I know it’s been awhile since you heard from us. I’m writing to ask for help. Alex was in a lot of pain over the weekend and after finally going into the urgent care yesterday, they discovered it was caused by a ruptured appendix. He went in for emergency surgery last night, and they successfully removed his appendix, and cleaned him up and he is awake and recovering! Praise God! We are so thankful that God protected him and saved his life. I’m writing because our deductible for our insurance is $16,000 and that is an amount we don’t have.

The last few of years have been challenging. Alex has battled and come back from multiple blood clots in his left leg and lungs, and 2 years on blood thinners, a ruptured achilles, and more recently a torn meniscus. Because of these health issues, he hasn’t been able to work so I went out and worked - the change was good and we adapted, but last year after 5 years with the company I was with, I was let go, and ended up being without work for 10 months. During that time we also were told we had to move apartments! And through it all God has been faithful to us. He provided a new apartment, a new job, and continued strength for Alex as he recovered.

For those of you who know us, we love to give, and help but we are not great at asking for help or receiving gifts. Maybe this is the lesson we are learning now. I have faith that God will provide our every need and that He knows what we need before we ask Him. But I also know we were not meant to live in isolation - and God works through His people. So I am humbly asking for help. We have debt from last year, and we are going to get $16,000 of medical bills. If you would like to give, we will receive. Thank you for hearing our story, and thank you for your prayers. We would love to connect, and hear from you and pray for you as well - so please let us know how you are doing.

My heart is full and thankful, and I expect great things.

Love,

Hilary & Alex +family