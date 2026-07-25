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Alessia'a Evangelism Program with Impact 360 (3i)

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$1,800 USD

Fundraiser created bycharles worthy

Fundraiser funds will be received by charles worthy

Alessia'a Evangelism Program with Impact 360 (3i)

My name is Alessia Worthy, and I wanted to share a bit of what God has been doing in my life this past year. As a missionary kid raised in Italy, faith has always been part of my life—but this past year truly transformed it. 

I had the incredible opportunity to take a nine-month gap year where I grew deeply in my relationship with God through studying theology, traveling, and building Christ-centered friendships. I learned that the Gospel is the greatest gift we can share, and that we truly need community to grow in our faith. 

One of the most impactful trips this year was to Cape Town, South Africa. I saw how deeply God cares, even in small moments—like answering a simple prayer to hold a baby. Imagine my surprise when a little boy ran up to me wanting to be held. I also had meaningful conversations like when someone asked me why I believe in Jesus. As I answered, I realized that trusting Jesus has been the most real and true part of my life. My desire is to help others see how good He is.  These experiences have made me see that my faith is encouraged by seeing God at work in people’s lives.  

Because of how much this year has shaped me, I feel called to continue growing through a program called 3i. This is an opportunity for me to keep being discipled, deepen my faith, and learn how to live out the Gospel more intentionally. This program is a continuation of my discipleship journey, and I believe it will be a meaningful opportunity to keep growing in my faith alongside the people I shared my gap year with. In addition there will be an international immersion experience where my fellow 3i disciples will be given the opportunity to live out what we have learned. I feel truly honored to have been accepted into this program alongside the people I did this gap year with.   

However, I can’t do this alone. I am raising support to help cover the cost of the program, and I would be so grateful if you would consider partnering with me—through prayer, financial support, or encouragement. 

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I’m excited for what God has ahead, and I’m so thankful for your support! 

With gratitude, 

Alessia Valentina Worthy.  

 


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