Alesha's Medical Care and Transportation

I'm Alesha, and I'm 34 years old. I was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease and MS. I'm facing a lot of hardships right now, my family took my kids, and I'm living in my vehicle with no stable place to stay.





I need help with transportation to my upcoming doctor's appointments and medical costs. These appointments are critical for managing my conditions, and getting there safely is essential. Right now, I'm doing my best to take care of myself and get the support I need. It's been tough with losing abilities to walk and move when it's at its peak flares of the disease.









Your help would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.