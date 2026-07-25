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Support Aaron's Responder & Missions Training

Goal$22,000 USD
Raised$3,670 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Shelton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Aaron Shelton

Support Aaron's Responder & Missions Training

As I sit here to write this my heart is gripped by images of my little red-headed boy running around with a super hero costume determined to save the world at a very young age. Now as he is about to graduate highschool in December he has become so many things to so many people and is about to embrace the calling that has been stirring within him for years.

I could go on and on about Aaron's achievements, considering he is graduating with honors and is honored to have the opportunity to spend his life continuing to serve others. Aaron loves to challenge himself physically and academically, talk theology, and spend time with his family and a very special young lady. He has also recently started working at Chick- fil- a so he can contribute to this new adventure. He has decided to attend International Alert Academy, a place designed to mold young minds into resilient first responders and leaders who serve with integrity and faith. It is an academy that stands apart with a mission to “Forge extraordinary men who influence their world for Christ.” They are accomplishing that by training in emergency services among other things that help with missions combined with intentional discipleship and a large support system.

As it is, this program is not supported by the normal scholarships and funding as a typical college would be. So, yes, Aaron is working to help, but we also wanted to reach out to family, friends, and others who may feel led to support Aaron or building up men of trade and faith in general.

As we prepare for this journey with Aaron—a journey that symbolizes courage, commitment, and hope—I am reminded of one thing: no amount of money can ever compare to what your prayers and support brings into our lives—belief in our son’s potential, faith in his dreams becoming reality, and love radiating from the community willing to invest in young leaders like Aaron.

Thank you so much for your support! May God bless you and your families 100x over.

Let's do this together! ? #SupportAaron

To learn more about Alert visit:

Alert Academy

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