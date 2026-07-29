Alecxa’s Urgent Battle With Severe Aplastic Anemia

Our Story

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts, but with fierce determination to save my 19-year-old daughter, Alecxa. She is fighting Severe Aplastic Anemia, a rare, life-threatening bone marrow failure disorder where her immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys her blood-forming stem cells, leaving her body unable to produce the blood cells she needs to survive.





A Sudden, Heartbreaking Change of Plans

Our original plan was for Alecxa to undergo an immediate bone marrow transplant, with her father serving as her donor. We were prepared, terrified, but deeply hopeful. However, during final pre-transplant testing, her doctors discovered that her antibody count is dangerously high. Her body possesses specific antibodies that would immediately attack and reject her father's marrow cells, leading to a catastrophic transplant failure.

Because a transplant is no longer a safe option right now, her medical team had to cancel the surgery and pivot immediately to an aggressive backup plan: intensive Immunosuppressive Therapy (IST).





The New Battle: 5 Days in the Hospital, 30 Days in Isolation

To launch this treatment, Alecxa is entering Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on August 6th, 2026 for a critical 5-day inpatient stay. She will be given powerful medications (like ATG) through a central line to forcibly shut down the part of her immune system that is destroying her own bone marrow, giving her body a chance to recover.

This treatment will intentionally drop her white blood cell counts to virtually zero, leaving her completely defenseless against any germ, cold, or virus.





Why She Cannot Come Home to Her Baby and Siblings

Alecxa is a young mother to a beautiful 18-month-old toddler. She also has school-aged siblings living at home who play community sports. Under strict medical orders, she cannot return to our family home after her hospital discharge.

Because we live in Padroni, Colorado, we are over 135 miles away from her specialized medical team in Denver. If she develops a sudden fever while immunocompromised, it is a life-threatening emergency, and she must be at the hospital within minutes. Furthermore, the everyday germs and viruses brought home from classrooms and sports fields by her siblings—which are minor to a healthy person—could be fatal to her.





Instead, we must place her in a strict, sterile medical isolation bubble for a full month immediately following her hospital stay in a deeply sanitized, medical-discounted hotel room directly next to Presbyterian St. Luke’s.





The Cost of Distance & Keeping Our Family Safe

To make sure Alecxa is never left alone while maintaining the home front in Padroni, her aunt and uncle are stepping up to rotate caregiving duties in Denver in weekly shifts. This means driving a 276-mile round trip from Padroni to Denver every single week to swap places.

Meanwhile, because Alecxa must be separated from her baby, I am stepping away from work completely to provide full-time, 24/7 care for her 18-month-old toddler at home. Because I am unable to earn an income during this critical month, our family resources are stretched to the absolute limit just to cover basic baby essentials like diapers, wipes, and toddler nutrition.





How Your Donations Will Be Used

We have calculated a transparent, exact goal of $9,000 to ensure both fronts of this battle are covered. Your generosity will directly fund:





1-Month Sterile Hotel Lodging ($4,900): A safe, clean environment near Presbyterian St. Luke's for 35 total days.





Strict Neutropenic Food Logistics ($1,750): Safely prepared, commercially sealed meals required to prevent foodborne infections.





Caretaker Travel & Parking ($1,190): Fuel for weekly 276-mile round-trip care rotations from Padroni, plus daily Denver hospital parking fees.





Toddler Essentials & Household Support ($450): Diapers, wipes, and food for her 18-month-old while I am out of work caring for the baby.





Sterile Supplies & Platform Fees ($710): High-grade N95 masks, medical-grade sanitizing wipes, and GiveSendGo fee's.





Our family is navigating a rollercoaster of medical trauma, but we refuse to stop fighting for our girl. Every single dollar gives Alecxa the sterile environment she needs to heal her bone marrow and get back home to her baby. If you cannot donate, please hit "Share" to spread her story to your network.

Thank you for your endless love, prayers, and strength.

With all our gratitude,

Alecxa's Mom, Gracie. 🩷