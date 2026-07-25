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Alayna's Open Heart Surgery June 2026

Goal$9,450 USD
Raised$280 USD

Fundraiser created byGina Pars

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alayna Parsley

Alayna's Open Heart Surgery June 2026

Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God. Hebrews 13:16


May 29, 2026 Alayna was admitted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for urgent admission due to endocarditis, pulmonary emboli, and bilateral multi-lobar pneumonia. She received open heart surgery 4 days later and then subsequent Cardiac ICU & Stepdown care for stabilization until DC late June. To complicate matters, Seth, her husband, who has been her primary caregiver, has been unable to work due to her medical complexity and need for daily support for her activities of daily living, hygiene, food prep, medical follow up, and rehab. She continues to receive PICC line IV medication support twice daily from the family at home with additional oral meds through present day. While receiving care, Alayna was diagnosed with 2 Ultra-Rare bacteria & fungi requiring extensive treatment expected throughout the summer with a plan for additional testing and follow up, potentially up to a year. Seth remains on Leave of Absence with his employer, however, his 12-weeks of leave are unpaid as he used much of his time off for Alayna’s symptoms leading up to her hospitalization, placing an additional financial burden on the family.


We are thankful for you all. Some of our family, Church, Friends, and Co-workers have blessed us with prayers, food, and support already, but for those who would like to support Alayna & Seth in a tangible way, we would greatly appreciate your generosity. For those who do not utilize online giving, we respect your decision, and ask that you contact us directly. The financial support you provide will cover expenses related to insurance deductible, out of pocket insurance expenses, ambulance coverage, supplies, and monthly personal expenses to cover the hospitalization and lack of income over the summer months for Seth while he supports Alayna directly.


We are thankful for every last one of you for your love, prayers, support, and generous giving. The Bible says, “For whosoever shall give you a cup of water to drink in my name, because ye belong to Christ, verily I say unto you, he shall not lose his reward" Mark 9:41. Thank you and God bless you in Jesus name.

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