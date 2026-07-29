Alaska my best friend

Hello and thank you for taking the time to read this. My dog started throwing up and pooping blood a few days ago, I took her to an emergency vet over the weekend where they told me she had very bad liver disease. I dropped her off at a different vet on Monday (the day before I created this campaign) to get treatment via IV fluids and medicine. I have enough money to treat her until Friday and then I will be all out of money for her, having already spent $2,000. She is 11 years old and was full of energy until she got so sick. We still don't know the cause and I might have to send her to a very expensive specialist to get her back to being healthy. I don't want to put her down, she's my best friend of my whole entire life and I cant say goodbye..I believe she has a few good years left if she can get the right treatment. Thank you for taking the time to read this, God bless you.