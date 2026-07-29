Alaska mission work

Hey everyone! Honestly, I really hate to do this, but my mission work is getting to a point where I can’t continue to support myself with sufficient funds. This is something I’ve been trying to avoid for a while now, but it’s getting to a point where I can’t do it alone. I’ve made a commitment to Ywam Denali, Last Frontier Ministries, and to God. As of right now, I am spending 9-10 months in Alaska doing ministry in villages, staffing Ywam Denali, and serving wherever help is needed. I spend the other 2-3 months in Tennessee, working and saving to cover as much of my Alaska expenses as I can. I am not asking anyone to give, but if you feel the Lord putting it on your heart to be a part of all the amazing things happening in Alaska, then GO FOR IT! I also don’t want just anyone to be a part of this. I want people who are ready and willing to be partners in prayer as well! This is not something to take lightly! And don’t just give because you have money and can afford it. Give because God is calling you to and out of the joy of your heart. Thank you all so much!!



