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Guardians on Wheels - Protecting Communities

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byJason Hardy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jason Hardy

Guardians on Wheels - Protecting Communities

🌟 Hello everyone! I'm Jay Hardy from Protective Saints Security, and today, I need your help. 😊

I've spent over two decades in the protective service industries, working tirelessly to ensure that our communities are safe and secure. From alarm response to security system management, my mission has always been clear: to protect people and their assets from harm. 🛡️

But here’s where it gets real... In the last few months, I've seen an alarming increase in criminal activity in Texas and surrounding areas. It's heartbreaking! 😢 Cars being stolen, homes being broken into – these are not just numbers; they're people's lives we're talking about here.

And that’s where you come in.

I want to purchase patrol vehicles for our security teams because let’s face it, speed is of the essence when responding to emergencies and catching criminals on the fly! 🚓 These vehicles are more than just transportation; they're a lifeline between us and danger. They can cover larger areas faster, react swiftly during distress calls, and deter potential wrongdoers by simply being present in high-risk zones.

But here’s where hope blossoms – with your support! 🌱 Your contribution will not only help me reach my goal of $25,000 but also make a significant impact on the safety of our communities. Imagine how many lives we could save together if you and I just say... three more patrol vehicles? 😊

"We are safer because they care enough to be there when it counts." - Anonymous donor

This campaign is about stepping up for those who can't always step up for themselves, making our neighborhoods not just livable but truly safe. It’s personal! 💖

So, what can you do? SHARE this message with your friends and family – let's multiply the reach of good deeds together! Whether it's a share on social media or a simple act of spreading the word at your local coffee shop, every bit counts. 📢🙌

Let’s come together as a community to protect our homes, businesses, and loved ones from any threat lurking around the corner. With you by my side, I believe we can turn this vision into reality! 🙏

Thank you for taking the time to read about Protective Saints Security and how you can help us make Texas safer one day at a time. Your support means everything to me and everyone in our mission-driven team! 💙🖤 #TogetherWeProtect #SafeCommunities

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