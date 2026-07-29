Help Theresa keep Her home and Alans Legacy

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

UPDATE:

Alan has passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29th he truly spent his last days with us doing what he loved and making life long memories. At this time the funds donated will go to pay for the funeral and help Theresa not loose her home and Alans legacy. Thank you that have been able to help and be here in this time.





As many of you know, our beloved Dad/Papa has been fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Though he has shown incredible strength and resilience, the reality of this illness is becoming more challenging each day. In the face of this difficult journey, one of Alan's greatest wishes is to spend every possible moment with his wife, Theresa, without the worry of medical bills, final expenses, or the uncertainty of what the future holds.

Why We’re Asking for Your Help

In the time Alan has left, he would like nothing more than to be surrounded by love and cherished memories with his wife, who has been his unwavering support through every step of this fight. However, the burden of ongoing medical treatments, hospital bills, and the looming financial challenges can make it nearly impossible to focus on what truly matters.

By contributing to this fundraiser, you’ll help cover:

Medical Bills and Expenses: Every day brings new challenges, and the medical costs are mounting. Your support will allow Alan to focus what means the most to him, spending quality time with his loved one rather than financial worries.

Final Expenses: Sadly, there will come a time when Alan will no longer be with us. We want to relieve his family from the burden of funeral and final expenses, allowing them to grieve and heal without the weight of financial stress.

Support for Theresa: The financial security of Theresa is crucial, as she will face many adjustments in the days, months, and years ahead. The funds raised will ensure that she has some peace of mind in the future, knowing that she is supported as she navigates life after the loss of her husband. This will also be giving Alan the reassurance that Theresa will not struggle financially after he is gone.

How You Can Help

Your donation—no matter how big or small—will make a tremendous difference. It will give Alan and Theresa the time and space to cherish each other, create lasting memories, and find peace in the moments that truly matter.

If you’re unable to contribute financially, your prayers, support, and sharing this campaign with others would mean the world to us.

Thank You

We are incredibly grateful for all the love, support, and kindness that has already been shown to Alan and Theresa. In these final times, let’s help them find joy, comfort, and peace. Together, we can ease the burden of financial stress and give them the time and space to hold each other close.

With deep gratitude,

Virginia Merrill

On behalf of Alan and Theresa Merrill, we thank you all for allowing precious memories to be made.







