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Support Alaina, Baby Mary Jo, and the Davis Family

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$6,775 USD

Fundraiser created byRachel Uchytil

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alaina Davis

Support Alaina, Baby Mary Jo, and the Davis Family

Our dear friends, Alaina and John, were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their newest blessing when everything changed unexpectedly. Due to a medical emergency, after one week on hospital bedrest, Alaina underwent an emergency C-section at just 28 weeks, and their precious baby, Miriam “Mary Jo” Josephine, was born weighing just 1lb 14oz on July 5th. Mary Jo is now receiving excellent care in the NICU and is expected to remain there for at least the next two months.


If you've had the privilege of knowing Alaina, you know why she is so deeply loved. Her tenacious spirit, unwavering faith, and loyal friendship have encouraged countless people. Many have also been blessed by her beautiful singing voice or her passionate work at Chesterton Academy, both of which reflect the joy and hope she carries in Christ. She is the first to show up for others, and now we have the opportunity to show up for her and her family.


While Alaina recovers from surgery and stays close to Mary Jo at the hospital, John is faithfully serving as the campus minister at Wright State University while also caring for their 3-year-old daughter, Anya, and supporting his wife and newborn through this unexpected journey.


Though this season is filled with challenges, their faith in God remains steadfast. They continue to trust in His faithfulness and are deeply grateful for the prayers, encouragement, and love they have already received.


We started this fundraiser to help the Davis family prepare for significant medical expenses while also making up for Alaina’s lost time at work. Our fundraising goal is our best estimate of her lost wages and the family's expected out-of-pocket medical expenses, helping relieve some of the financial burden so they can focus on healing and on Mary Jo.


If you feel led to give, any amount will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to donate, we would be so grateful if you would share this page and keep Alaina, John, Anya, and Mary Jo in your prayers.


Thank you for being the hands and feet of Christ and for walking alongside this precious family during this difficult season.


"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ."

— Galatians 6:2


With love,

Cassie and Rachel (Alaina's former roommates)

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