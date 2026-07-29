Akuzuye ntikamurikwa app for Burundi

Shalom, my name is Ininahazwe.





In Kirundi, Ininahazwe means "Name gave me to God".





God gave me: "Akuzuye ntikamurikwa" - A lamp that is not hidden. Matthew 5:15

And John 3:5 - "Born of water and Spirit".





From these, God birthed AKUZUYE NTIKAMURIKWA app.





This app puts God's Word in pockets of Burundian youth:

1. Daily verse in Kirundi based on John 3:5

2. Short prayers + testimonies from our churches

3. Simple, fast, works with small data





I built it. It works. But only I can see it.





To put it on Google Play Store for all Burundians free, I need $300:

$25 Play Store account + $200 server + $75 phone





Your $10, $25 puts a lamp in hands of a student in Bujumbura.





Let your light shine - Matthew 5:16





If God moves your heart, give + share with 1 Christian friend.





Thank you for helping Burundi see light.

Ininahazwe