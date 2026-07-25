Ajude o Pastor Armando com a compra das muletas e

PORTUGUÊS





Ajude o Pastor Armando a recuperar sua mobilidade





Estamos arrecadando fundos para ajudar o nosso querido Pastor Armando, que necessita urgentemente de uma cadeira de rodas e de muletas para poder se locomover com mais segurança e dignidade.





O Pastor Armando tem dedicado sua vida ao serviço cristão, levando a Palavra de Deus, apoiando famílias e servindo a sua comunidade com amor e dedicação. Neste momento, ele precisa do nosso apoio.





A sua contribuição será utilizada para:





- Comprar uma cadeira de rodas adequada às suas necessidades;

- Comprar muletas que lhe permitam maior independência e mobilidade;

- Auxiliar em outras despesas relacionadas ao seu bem-estar, caso seja necessário.





Qualquer valor é importante. Se você não puder contribuir financeiramente, pedimos que compartilhe esta campanha com outras pessoas.





Juntos, podemos fazer a diferença na vida do Pastor Armando.





Para mais informações ou para entrar em contacto, envie uma mensagem pelo WhatsApp: +258 849711555.





Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. Que Deus o abençoe grandemente.





ENGLISH





Help Pastor Armando Regain His Mobility





We are raising funds to help our beloved Pastor Armando, who urgently needs a wheelchair and crutches to move around safely and with dignity.





Pastor Armando has dedicated his life to serving God, supporting families, and ministering to his community with love and compassion. Today, he needs our help.





Your donation will be used to:





- Purchase a wheelchair suitable for his needs;

- Purchase crutches to help him regain greater mobility and independence;

- Assist with any related expenses necessary for his well-being.





Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others.





Together, we can make a real difference in Pastor Armando's life.





For more information, please contact us via WhatsApp: +258 849711555.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity. May God richly bless you and your family.