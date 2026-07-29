Send Me To AmFest 2026

I’m raising funds to secure a vendor booth at AmericaFest 2026, taking place December 17–20 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

This opportunity allows me to represent my brand, expand my reach, and connect directly with thousands of supporters, creators, and small business owners from across the country.

Funds raised will go toward:

Booth & vendor fees

Event entrance fees

Inventory & merch production

Travel & lodging

As a small business owner, social media influencer, and content creator, this event is a major step forward in growing my platform, my brand, and my ability to keep producing independent content without corporate or political strings attached.

If you believe in independent voices, grassroots support, and creators building something real from the ground up, I’d truly appreciate your support—whether that’s donating, sharing, or spreading the word.

Every contribution helps move this vision forward. Thank you for standing with me.