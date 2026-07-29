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A Wifes Journey To Recovery With Gods Grace

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$475 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Flannery Flannery

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin Flannery Flannery

A Wifes Journey To Recovery With Gods Grace

Hi beautiful souls, I am a USMC Veteran and a Chaplain. I have spent my life serving my country, my fellow veterans, and my church, standing in the gap for others in their darkest hours. My wife has been battling alcoholism for decades and over the last 3.5 years things have gone very, very bad mentally, physically and financially. Today, I am humbly asking you to stand with my wife and me in our most difficult time. 

My wife is the most courageous woman I know. A faithful Christ-follower with a beautiful heart, she has endured a lifetime of silent battles stemming from an unspeakably traumatic childhood. Without ever receiving the proper mental health support, she carried the heavy burdens of severe anxiety, depression, and alcoholism. She has fought through detox, and rehab many times, but has relapsed many times. She truly wants to be healed of this insidious addiction.

On June 22nd, the pain became too much. In a moment of deep despair, she attempted to take her own life. But God had other plans. She shot herself, and by a miracle of God's grace, literally an eighth of an inch, the bullet missed her heart. She survived a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a grueling fight for her life in the ICU. Her survival was our first modern-day miracle. Praise Jesus.

After 83 days of sobriety, the enemy attacked again, and she relapsed harder than ever before, which ultimately led to violent, life-threatening seizures. I rushed her to the ER where she was hospitalized for 4 days, and had several more seizures that got less severe as she detoxed and the alcohol left her system. After a harrowing detox, and a myriad of very expensive scans, tests, etc., I drove her directly to a Christian rehabilitation facility that appears to have had some level of success so far. I just brought her home on 11/7/25. For the first time, there is a glimmer of true hope. She has reconnected deeply with her faith and is taking a brave, new step: a monthly Vivitrol shot that curbs cravings, reduces anxiety, and creates a physical barrier against alcohol.

This is where our crisis continues, and where we need your help.

While my wife fights for her healing, we are facing a mountain of medical bills from her suicide attempt, multiple hospital stays, detoxes, and rehabs over the years. The costs have piled into the high six figures and continue to grow. The financial pressure is immense and threatens everything we have. Couple that with my currently under performing business, and things are very scary.

I have dedicated my life to serving God and serving people. It is the most humbling experience of my life to now be the one asking for help. We are not defined by this struggle, but we are sustained by our faith. We believe God is our ultimate provider, and we believe He moves through the compassion of His people.

You can be a part of our miracle and my wife’s healing story.

We are believing for a breakthrough. Thank you for standing with us, for being the hands and feet of Jesus, and for helping us carry this burden.

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