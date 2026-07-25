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Air Conditioning and Heating Campaign

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$5,440 USD

Fundraiser created byPastor Tanyss Winston

Fundraiser funds will be received by Beckley Community Chhrch

Air Conditioning and Heating Campaign

Greetings, my name is Pastor Tanyss Winston.And this is my testimony. My husband and I started and founded Beckley Community Church, a non-denominational church in Dallas, Texas. Coming to the property we were informed that the 50 ton roof top air conditioning unit had been stolen from the building along with costly copper pipes. My husband pastored for seven years and then on January 18, 2022, my husband passed unexpectedly. I was devastated, in shock, and I went into a period of depression. Three weeks after my husband died, Satan spoke to me and encouraged me to take my life. I rebuked him and then three days later, God called me to preach to word, pick up the mantle and then God gave me four topics to preach from which are his return, marriage, rearing children, and tithing. Two months before my husband’s death, God showed me in a dream that we were having worship service in the sanctuary. That was in November of 2021. In December of 2021, my late husband preached a sermon about death out of the book of Hebrews chapter 9:27. Then in January of 2022 my husband passed unexpectedly. We moved into the sanctuary in April of 2026 as instructed by God. With that said we are in need of air conditioning. This is my story, but that’s not all of it. But I am simply carrying out the vision that God has given me in full obedience. So if you find it in your heart to give towards our air conditioning and heating campaign, it we would be most appreciative. For God loves a cheerful giver. Blessings to you.


Pastor Tanyss Winston

Beckley Community Church

6525 S R L Thornton Freeway

Dallas, Texas 75232

Dallas, Texas 75232

Tax-ID number: 81-5285373


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