Air Conditioner for Dean Callahan

Brother Dean Callahan, a member of the Knights Columbus, has been bedridden for the last eight years at least. He requires care 24/7. The air conditioner at his home has failed. It needs to be replaced. He has no means of replacing it without our help. Council 10441 has pledged $5,000 to this effort, but another $4,000 is required in order to pay for the replacement, which is kindly being done way below the market rate in an act of charity. Please make whatever tax deductible donation you can afford today to Council 10441 for a new air conditioner for Brother Knight Dean Callahan.