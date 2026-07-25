Aider 100 jeunes handicapés à marcher encore est une urgence humaine et sociale. Sans le renouvellement des orthèses et des aides de marche, ces enfants et jeunes risquent de perdre leur autonomie, leur dignité et leurs chances d’inclusion. Ces équipements ne sont pas un luxe, mais une nécessité vitale pour leur mobilité, leur santé et leur épanouissement quotidien. Chaque soutien représente un pas de plus vers l’école, la participation sociale et un avenir digne.

Le coût total de cette action est estimé à 32 000 $ CAD, un investissement essentiel pour redonner espoir et indépendance à ces jeunes. En contribuant à cette initiative, nous permettons à 100 enfants de continuer à avancer malgré les difficultés. Il est de notre responsabilité collective d’agir maintenant pour leur offrir une meilleure qualité de vie et un futur plus inclusif.