Aiden's Hockey

I put my boy in to hockey to develop his team building skills and help with his self confidence. It also helps him interact with other children. Unfortunately he is getting very good and hockey is a very expensive spot. We don't make a lot of money and could use some help with the expenses.

We are trying alternate methods to make money without finding second jobs but haven't had a lot of luck.

Fall/winter season is going to cost a little over $2k just to play. That is for on a less expensive team. This doesn't include membership fees and some new equipment that is already too small or worn out.

Any help would be greatly appreciated. This helps my boy grow into a strong man.