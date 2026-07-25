Aiden’s Yucatan Mission Trip - JulY 2026

Support Aiden’s Mission Trip to the Yucatán – Summer 2026

This summer, Aiden has the opportunity to serve on a short-term mission trip to the Yucatán, Mexico with The Village Church, which has a heart for sharing the gospel and making disciples. Through its global missions ministry, students are equipped to serve others and grow in their faith.





Aiden wanted to share his heart:





“I’m preparing to go on a mission trip, and I’d really appreciate your support. For a long time, I called myself a Christian, but my life didn’t reflect it. I cared more about sin and my own way than following God. But through God’s grace, He changed my heart and made me new, just as it says in The Bible. Now I truly want to live for Him and share His love with others. This mission trip is an opportunity for me to grow in my faith and serve people in need. If you feel led to support me financially or through prayer, it would mean a lot and help make this possible.”





Thank you for partnering with my son, Aiden, through prayer and support as he answers God’s call.

Thank you again for your encouragement, prayers, and generosity.

Arnaldo J. Gonzalez

Aiden’s Dad



