Aidans ASD Educational Needs

Hello, we are the Parker family. My wife and I started our adventure of parenthood seven years ago. We have two wonderful children that God has blessed us with, Aidan and Declan. While the adventure of parenthood has been wonderful, it has also come with its share of challenges. Our oldest Aidan, has been diagnosed with Autism and Gestalt Language Processing. Our newest addition Declan was born at twenty eight weeks weighing 1lb and 12 oz with BPD (Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia). He was discharged from the NICU after seven and a half months with a trach, ventilator, and a g-tube (for feeding). Declan is now three years old, trach and ventilator free, and doing great with his therapy teams. Due to the special needs of our boys, my wife is not able to work outside the home. Their therapy schedules and appointments are a full time job. This coupled with the medical and special accommodation expenses has been tough on us financially. We would like to send Aidan to a school that specializes in education for kids with developmental disabilities because other options are lacking in quality and specialization. In order to send Aidan to a specialized school it will cost sixteen thousand dollars a year. We are raising money in order to pay for this so that he gets the specialized quality education he needs. Any extra will go into his scholar account.