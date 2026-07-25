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Aidans Army

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$6,855 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Diederich

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heather Diederich

Aidans Army

Joshua 1:9 

Be Strong & of Good Courage.


In September 2007, just days after celebrating his first birthday and learning he would soon become a big brother, Aidan’s life changed forever.


His parents rushed him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with acute liver failure. Less than 48 hours later, his Uncle Jeff made the extraordinary decision to become a living liver donor, giving Aidan the precious gift of life. Aidan became the Cleveland Clinic’s first emergency living donor liver transplant recipient in 2007.


Today Aidan is a thoughtful, faithful & hardworking young man with a deep love of history, especially World War II. You’ll often find him participating in the D-Day reenactment in Conneaut, playing bass guitar, attending rock concerts, hiking wooded trails, or preparing for a future career as an electrician. His health has never defined him—it has simply taught him to appreciate every opportunity life offers.


His music teacher once said, “Aidan shows up every day and just swings the bat.”


Through Uncle Jeff’s incredible gift and God’s abundant grace, Aidan was given nineteen precious years to grow, learn, and become the remarkable young man he is today.


Yet nearly nineteen years after receiving the gift that saved his life, Aidan is once again fighting for his future.   The last 6 months have resulted in multiple hospital admissions, and continued medical & lab tests that have confirmed his transplanted liver is failing, and he has been placed back on the national liver transplant waiting list. Once again, our family finds itself waiting, praying, and hoping for another miracle.


While insurance helps, it cannot cover everything. The costs of medications, frequent travel to specialists, hospital stays, lodging, meals, and lost income quickly become overwhelming. 


Every dollar donated helps ease those burdens, allowing Aidan and his family to focus on what matters most—getting him safely through another transplant and toward a healthy future.


Nineteen years ago, one selfless act gave Aidan the chance to become the remarkable young man he is today. We pray another miracle awaits him.


Whether you are able to give financially, share Aidan’s story, or simply keep him in your prayers, every act of kindness gives our family renewed strength and reminds us that we are not walking this journey alone.


Thank you for giving hope when it is needed most.


“For in this hope we were saved… if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.” — Romans 8:24–25


Could You Be Someone’s Miracle?

Nearly nineteen years ago, Aidan’s Uncle Jeff gave him the extraordinary gift of life through a living liver donation. Today, Aidan is once again waiting for that same miracle.

If you have ever felt called to consider becoming a living liver donor, we encourage you to learn more. Potential donors can begin the process anonymously through the Cleveland Clinic by completing a brief online application. A transplant coordinator will review your information and contact you to explain the process. There is absolutely no obligation to move forward.

To learn more or begin the confidential screening process, please visit: Please copy this address into your web browser.

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/transplant/programs/liver/living-donor-clinic

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