Supporting Bawku women and children

Bawku, Ghana, is facing a devastating humanitarian crisis. Ongoing conflict has left many women widowed and children orphaned, displaced, and without access to basic needs like food, shelter, education, and healthcare.





We are raising funds to provide emergency relief, trauma support, and sustainable care for the most vulnerable victims—women and children.





Your donation will go toward:

• Food and clean water

• Temporary shelter and hygiene supplies

• School supplies and safe learning spaces

• Counseling and trauma healing support





Even a small amount can make a lasting difference. Please help us bring peace, hope, and healing to Bawku.





Share. Donate. Stand with Bawku.



