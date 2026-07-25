Aid for Nova's Travel and Medical Expenses

Hi, my name is Maria and I've created this fundraiser to help with costs of getting to Nova's appointments, gas, therapies, overnight stays for back-to-back appointments that are farther away, and other appointment-involved costs.

Nova, my daughter, is going to be having multiple appointments at Kennedy Krieger in Baltimore and will also continue having appointments in Pittsburgh, Hershey, Philadelphia and Delaware.

Her medical journey started when she was 11 months old and has been a long journey ever since. At 11 months, she started having seizure like episodes, which resulted in hospital visits, MRIs, CTs, blood work, EEGS and so many other tests.

She has multiple incurable diagnoses and has multiple specialists at Hershey, Nemours in Delaware, CHOP, Children's of Pittsburgh, and now Kennedy Krieger in Baltimore.

Traveling for appointments is not new to us, but it is definitely taking a toll financially.

I am scheduled for surgery next month, and I'll be off work for 8 weeks which will definitely limit our funds. I do have short-term disability, which covers 60% of my pay, but since I'm already part-time due to all the appointments, 60% of part-time is not a lot.

Her dad will have to miss days of work for my first two weeks after surgery due to me not being allowed to drive and Nova having appointments.

We are humbly asking for help for our amazing girl, to help ease the costs of all the traveling and therapies not covered and the traveling expenses.