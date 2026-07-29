Aid for cancer treatments

"Confess therefore your sins one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The supplication of a righteous man availeth much in its working." James 5:16

My friend Jared was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. He is a father of two boys, father figure to his girlfriend's two girls, breadwinner of his household and close friend. He had been struggling for 2 years with wrong diagnoses that have not helped and lost many days of work, with no return in sight. I am asking for prayers and financial help on his behalf to help he and his family in their time of struggle. If there is anyone who can help I would greatly appreciate it, as would they. Thank you.