Aid and support for struggling family of 9.

Hello friends and family. This fund raiser is set up for a family/friend who wants to remain anonymous. They are going through many different trials simultaneously and would greatly benefit from any generosity that God has laid on your heart.

They are a family of 9. They are fighting to keep their marriage alive. They are fighting mental health issues. They are fighting financial issues. The are fighting medical issues. Most recently, one of their teenage children attempted suicide and was found by a sibling. This, on top of the other issues, has brought them to their proverbial knees.

Please pray for them, first of all, and then consider helping them out with even a small financial gift, as this would at least take something off their plate so they can breathe easier and focus on the more important aspect of their family's spiritual and mental health through these difficult times.





This is a family and friend whom i trust--their relationship with God, their honesty, their integrity. There is no substance use to worry about. And to honor their request to remain anonymous, i have set it up so that the funds will come to me, and then i will deliver them to the family via gift cards, paying bills, and/or cash.





Thank you so much for your prayerful consideration!