10 year old Lewis Hall's home, which he has lived in all of his life, is subject to a charging order, which means his home is no longer secure. Hence, through no fault of his own, he is under a severe risk of being made homeless.

On Lewis' behalf, Trustees Andrew Johnson, Danielle and Lloyd Bryant are accepting donations into a trust called "A Home For Lewis", the proceeds of which will be used to mitigate any damage, turmoil or loss caused by the situation.



