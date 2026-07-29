AGWM Internship to Guadalajara

I will be joining the ministry of Chris and Julie Abiuso from June 8 to August 16!

Chris and Julie have brought gospel access to the people of Guadalajara for 21 years, establishing connections through their Kids Friends program, drug rehabilitation ministry, children’s home, and church building/planting. With over 5 million people, Guadalajara is considered part of the “Circle of Silence,” a region in Mexico where there’s a small percentage of evangelical Christians. I will also be fulfilling my hours for my Master’s of Social Work internship through this ministry, in. addition to facilitating support groups for youth and providing psychoeducation on PTSD and depression at rehabilitation centers. The Lord is proclaiming the name of his Son to His people in countless ways and I am so thankful to be a part of this.





Some go; some hold the rope. The Great Commission has never been a solo mission. Some are called to go: to new frontiers, to unfamiliar cultures, and to sacrifice comfort. Others are called to hold the rope: to pray in faith, to advocate, and to generously give. I am so thankful to all who have held my rope over the years.

I need to raise $7,000 by June 1!

My goal is to get to the field by June 8th of this year.

Please consider partnering with me!



