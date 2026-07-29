Hellen Meade Aglow Transform Team Point Hope AK

Update

My airfare to and from Alaska itself is now covered thank you Jesus!

I am now working on raising the final $800 to cover my outreach team fees. As most of this is the airline fair to travel on the bush planes within Alaska, I need this in as soon as possible If you're able to donate at all, thank you so much!! Hellen





I have been called to a grand adventure in the Lord: to fulfill the call of the Great Commission – to change the history of nations. The Lord said: Separate unto Me those whose hearts are willing, those who understand the times and know what to do. I amstepping out in faith as God has placed the Isaiah 61:1-4 call on me to be part of a short-term mission team with Aglow International.

​This team is working with Aglow Int'l to reach the remote Native village of Point Hope (Tigigak), which is so far out in the wilderness that you can only get there by bush plane. Many people come to Alaska, but speak only in the main cities. This is good and needed; but God loves those in the tiny places, too. He wants them! So we are going to them.

​We are also working in cooperation with the Native leaders and local pastors. We have been given a welcome invitation by them.

​The main thrust of this particular mission is VBS – Vacation Bible School; getting the Word of God into the hearts of children. Every song, every game, every craft, and even the snacks reinforce the Bible verses they learn each day! We will also be doing community outreach each night, as well as Kids Video Time in the afternoons. We will have a very special meeting for the women of the villages, a movie night with popcorn and lemonade, and we will be covering church services. We will be encouraging the local church leaders.

​We will be taking small bush planes to get to the Northwest coast of Alaska – which is three-fourths of the cost for each team member. We also need funds for ministry supplies