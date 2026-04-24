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Aging Out of Foster Care into Silence and Pain

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshlee Myer

Aging Out of Foster Care into Silence and Pain

I am writing this out of absolute desperation. My name is Ashlee, and I am begging for your compassion to help fund a dental miracle. I live with Periodontal Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (pEDS). This rare genetic condition destroys the connective tissue supporting my teeth. As a result, my gums are failing, my teeth are breaking, and my mouth is in constant, agonizing pain.

Surviving Alone in the Dark

I have never known the safety of a family. I grew up in foster care and aged out of the system straight into complete isolation. I have no parents, no siblings, and no safety net. Making true, genuine friends has felt impossible because I am deaf. Navigating a hearing world is already deeply isolating, but my broken smile makes communication a nightmare. I am so deeply ashamed of my teeth that I cover my mouth when I try to sign or speak. I cannot look people in the eye.

A Battle with Debilitating Mental Health

The combination of my physical pain, loneliness, and appearance has fueled a vicious cycle of mental illness:

Debilitating Depression: It crushes my energy and leaves me feeling completely worthless and invisible.

Severe Social Anxiety: The fear of being judged or mocked traps me inside my room for days at a time.

Extreme Insecurity: My missing and damaged teeth have entirely stripped away my self-esteem.

No Doors Left to Knock On

I have tried everything to save myself. I spent months contacting local charities, begging churches for aid, and applying to free and sliding-scale dental clinics. Every single door has closed. The waiting lists are massive—stretching out for years—and my condition is worsening by the day. I do not have years to wait.

A Desperate Plea for Kindness

I am completely drowning, and this fundraiser is my absolute last hope. I am desperately begging you to look at my story and find it in your heart to donate. No amount is too small. If you cannot give, please share my link. You are not just funding dental implants and surgeries; you are rescuing a lonely young woman from a lifetime of silence, depression, and pain. Please, help me smi

le again 😞

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