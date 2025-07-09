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Agilite Combat Vest Fundraiser - IDF Recon Soldier

Goal₪9,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byTomer Haviv

Agilite Combat Vest Fundraiser - IDF Recon Soldier

Hi Friends and Family,


I hope you’re all doing well, and thank you for taking the time to read this.


Perhaps many of you may not remember me as I was last living in Los Angeles as a small 4 year old child 17 years ago, but my name is Tomer, and I’m the son of Noya and Itai H.


As some of you may know, I’m currently serving in the IDF as a soldier in Sayeret Givati (סיירת גבעתי), the Givati Reconnaissance Unit.


Sayeret Givati is a highly selective unit that can only be reached by successfully completing a demanding four-day selection process, followed by a 14-month training program. This training prepares us for some of the military’s most difficult missions, where we operate at the front of the infantry.


More specifically, I currently serve as the Samal (commander) of my team.


In addition, I will soon be signing two more years of service to lead a team of my own as an officer in combat.


I’m reaching out because I’m raising money to purchase an essential combat vest and ceramic bulletproof plates that will serve me throughout the remainder of my mandatory service and my reserve duty over the next 20 years.


At the moment, I’m 8,000 shekels (approximately $2,500) away from my goal of purchasing the Agilite K-Zero SF vest, ceramic bulletproof plates, and the necessary equipment to complete the setup, including magazine pouches, an individual first aid pouch, grenade pouches, and other essential accessories.


If you’re willing to help by making a donation or simply sharing this with others, it would mean a great deal to me and go a long way toward helping me reach this goal.



If you have any questions about how to donate or how the funds will be used, please don’t hesitate to reach out.


Thank you!

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