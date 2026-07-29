Replace totaled buses at Agape Christian Preschool

Friends,





I want to share something that recently happened at Agape Christian Preschool here in Pasadena, just southeast of Houston — and ask for your support.





A few weeks ago, a driver lost control on the road in front of the school, hit the curb, went airborne, and crashed directly into the school buses. One bus was completely totaled, and another was heavily damaged.





By the grace of God, this happened after drop-off, so no children, staff, or even the driver were injured.





But now the school is facing a major challenge.





Each bus costs around $70,000, and insurance (including the driver’s policy) is only covering a small portion. It’s not even enough to replace one bus. On top of that, the school has already spent $13,000+ in just a few weeks renting transportation to keep things running.





This preschool is part of a church ministry that serves many families in the community, including those who rely on affordable tuition. Absorbing this loss could mean raising costs or limiting access—something they are trying hard to avoid.





We’re launching a fundraiser through GiveSendGo to help them recover and continue serving these families.





If you feel led, please consider:





Donating whatever you can

Sharing this with others

Keeping the school, staff, and families in your prayers





“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





God protected everyone that day. Now we have a chance to step in and support them.





Thank you all!