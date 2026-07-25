"After" Season 2 Finishing Funds

Help Bring AFTER Season 2 to the World

When we created AFTER, our mission was to tell a compelling story that entertains while pointing people to the hope found in Jesus Christ.

AFTER is a faith-based apocalyptic drama that follows a group of ordinary people trying to survive after millions suddenly vanish. As the world descends into chaos, they're forced to confront fear, loss, and the question of whether they'll put their trust in God before it's too late.

By God's grace, Season 1 has reached audiences around the world and is currently streaming on platforms including Amazon and Tubi. The response has encouraged us to continue telling this story, and we're excited to move forward with Season 2.

The good news is that Season 2 is already fully funded for production, and we're incredibly thankful for everyone who has helped make that possible.

Now we need your help crossing the finish line.

We're raising $10,000 to cover the finishing costs that come after filming is complete. These funds will help cover professional color grading, sound mixing, visual effects, music licensing, closed captions, quality control, distribution deliverables, and marketing so the series can reach as many people as possible.

Independent faith-based productions don't have the backing of major Hollywood studios. Every episode is made possible through the generosity of people who believe stories can have an eternal impact.

If AFTER has encouraged you, entertained you, or strengthened your faith, would you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Whether you give $10, $50, $100, or more, every gift helps bring Season 2 one step closer to audiences around the world.

If you're unable to give financially, sharing this campaign and praying for our team means just as much.

Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us continue telling stories that glorify God.

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature." — Mark 16:15