After school center: desk, book and learning space

Hello,

My name is Ikechukwu. For 5 years I have dedicated my life to teaching in Minna, Nigeria. 4 years ago, I started an after-school learning center to help young children learn to read, write, spell, and become confident public speakers.





Initially, I charged a small monthly tutorial fee to sustain the center. However, I discovered that many parents could not afford the fees. I considered closing, but the progress of the children changed my mind. Seeing them learn quickly and the positive impact on our community encouraged me to continue, even without tuition.





We started with 10 children. Today we have 30 students.

Unfortunately, our learning conditions are poor. The children sit on benches in a very small space. We have no desks, no chairs, no whiteboard, and limited books. Without a board, I must dictate lessons so the children can learn to spell and read.





I am raising ₦775,000 to create a conducive learning environment for these 30 children.





BUDGET BREAKDOWN:

1. 10 Student Desks + 30 Chairs ₦350,000

2. Whiteboard + Markers + Duster ₦50,000

3. Textbooks & Learning Materials ₦100,000

4. Generator + Standing Fan ₦150,000

5. Rent for Larger Learning Space - 6 months: ₦125,000

TOTAL GOAL: ₦775,000 ($500)





Every Naira donated will go directly toward these items. When we reach our goal, I will post photos, receipts, and updates here to show full transparency on how your donation was used.





For 5 years I have served these children. With your support, we can give 30 students desks to sit at, books to read from, and a proper space to learn with dignity.





I look forward to a positive response. If you would like to verify this campaign, I welcome inspection at our location. I am also available for WhatsApp or Google Meet video calls so you can see the children directly.





For any questions, please call me on: +234 808 484 1432

I have nothing to hide. Join me in building the future of these kids.





Thank you and God bless you abundantly for your generosity.





- Ikechukwu

Founder, First Step Tutorial an After-School Learning Center