After Losing Everything in House Fire

My name is Kay, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help. On 4/4/2026, we lost our home in a devastating house fire. While everyone was safe, everything we own—memories, clothes, necessities—is completely gone. Most helpless feeling I have ever experienced.

We were left with only the clothes on our backs. It is incredibly difficult for me to ask for help, but I am currently facing an uncertain future.

Funds raised will go directly towards security deposit, rent for an apartment, medical expenses, food, and basic necessities.





Any donation, no matter how small, means the world to me. If you cannot donate, sharing this page would mean so much. Thank you for your kindness.