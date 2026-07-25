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After Kidney Transplant (My Scars Are My Story)

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAudrey Rials

Fundraiser funds will be received by Audrey Rials

After Kidney Transplant (My Scars Are My Story)

Just a portion of my testimony!!! April 2018 I was told by my nephrologist that my kidneys had failed and if I didn't immediately start dialysis I would not survive. Since then I went forward against a massive storm. I conquered 7 years of dialysis, 142 Emergency room visits, 69 hospital admissions, 4 ICU admissions, 3 biopsies, 9 surgeries, more than a dozen procedures, 3 respiratory failures, and life support. During this journey I have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, congestive heart failure, prolonged QT, fatty liver, neuropathy, sleep apnea, GERD, sustained Ventricular Tachycardia w Torsades, gastroparesis, PTSD, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, histoplasmosis, high blood pressure, a paralyzed vocal cord, and respiratory issues. My heart has stopped on 3 different occasions and I was brought back. When I could not walk I crawled, and when I could not crawl God carried me. So nobody can speak negatively about the Mercy and Grace of God because I lived it. Nobody can speak negatively about the power of Prayers because y'all prayed for me. It was a massive storm but God led me through. He is such a wonderful God and he loves us unconditionally. Yes I am a WARRIOR!!! God knew that because he knew me before I left the womb. God blessed me with a kidney March 2025. The rain hasn't completely stopped but it's calm enough for me to dance in it!


I'm seeking financial support for medical and housing expenses. I tried this a couple times with Facebook family and friends but no one help me. I am not cleared yet to work but I have initiated the process. I'm just trying to relieve some financial stress and prevent homelessness. Any amount of support will mean the world to me. If it's just praying and sharing my fundraiser, it all helps. Thank you for allowing me to be here.

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