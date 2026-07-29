GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

After 40 Years of Hard Work, I Need Help

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJeffrey Pierce

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeffrey Pierce

After 40 Years of Hard Work, I Need Help

Help Jeffrey Pierce Through a Life-Changing Medical Journey

Fundraising Goal: $25,000

For more than 40 years, I've made my living with my hands. I've never been afraid of hard work, long days, or doing whatever it took to provide for my family. Today, I'm facing a battle that hard work alone can't overcome.

My name is Jeffrey Pierce. Throughout my life, I've worked as an automotive painter, house painter, commercial painter, and professional bathtub and countertop refinisher. I've always believed that if I was physically able to work, then I should work. Asking others for help has never come naturally to me.

Today, however, I find myself in a position I never imagined.

Over the past several years, my health has steadily declined. I live with chronic pain, spinal problems, arthritis, heart and lung conditions, and the lasting effects of a previous hip replacement. My mobility has continued to worsen, making it increasingly difficult to perform the physical work that has supported me for decades.

My medical team is actively working to determine the full extent of my condition. I need additional testing, including an MRI and a biopsy, and my physician has now recommended a lumbar interlaminar epidural steroid injection performed under fluoroscopic (X-ray) guidance in hopes of relieving my pain and improving my mobility. Based on my current condition, it is also likely that I will need a total left hip replacement.

As an independent contractor, I don't receive paid sick leave, short-term disability, or employee benefits. If I can't work, I don't get paid. To make matters even more difficult, I do not qualify for disability benefits. That means I am facing overwhelming medical expenses and the loss of my income at the very time I need help the most.

The financial burden continues to grow. Medical appointments, diagnostic testing, imaging, procedures, medications, travel expenses, and everyday living costs continue whether I'm able to work or not.

More than anything, I want to regain my health, return to work, and continue serving others. My faith in Jesus Christ has sustained me through every season of my life. I trust in God's providence and believe He often provides through the kindness and generosity of others.

After much prayer and encouragement from family and friends, I have decided to ask for help.

Why I'm Raising $25,000

These funds will help cover:

  1. MRI, biopsy, and additional diagnostic testing
  2. Lumbar interlaminar epidural steroid injection and other pain management treatments
  3. A likely total left hip replacement and the recovery that follows
  4. Medical appointments, medications, and rehabilitation
  5. Travel expenses for treatment
  6. Housing, utilities, groceries, and other essential living expenses while I am unable to work

Every gift, regardless of the amount, will help relieve a tremendous burden and allow me to focus on healing rather than worrying about how to pay the next bill.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers. Please pray for wisdom for my doctors, successful treatment, God's provision, strength through recovery, and that through every step of this journey I would honor Christ.

"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2 (ESV)

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to give, pray, or simply share this campaign with others, your kindness means more than I can express.

May God richly bless you.

Jeffrey Pierce

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve