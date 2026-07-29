After 40 Years of Hard Work, I Need Help

Help Jeffrey Pierce Through a Life-Changing Medical Journey

Fundraising Goal: $25,000

For more than 40 years, I've made my living with my hands. I've never been afraid of hard work, long days, or doing whatever it took to provide for my family. Today, I'm facing a battle that hard work alone can't overcome.

My name is Jeffrey Pierce. Throughout my life, I've worked as an automotive painter, house painter, commercial painter, and professional bathtub and countertop refinisher. I've always believed that if I was physically able to work, then I should work. Asking others for help has never come naturally to me.

Today, however, I find myself in a position I never imagined.

Over the past several years, my health has steadily declined. I live with chronic pain, spinal problems, arthritis, heart and lung conditions, and the lasting effects of a previous hip replacement. My mobility has continued to worsen, making it increasingly difficult to perform the physical work that has supported me for decades.

My medical team is actively working to determine the full extent of my condition. I need additional testing, including an MRI and a biopsy, and my physician has now recommended a lumbar interlaminar epidural steroid injection performed under fluoroscopic (X-ray) guidance in hopes of relieving my pain and improving my mobility. Based on my current condition, it is also likely that I will need a total left hip replacement.

As an independent contractor, I don't receive paid sick leave, short-term disability, or employee benefits. If I can't work, I don't get paid. To make matters even more difficult, I do not qualify for disability benefits. That means I am facing overwhelming medical expenses and the loss of my income at the very time I need help the most.

The financial burden continues to grow. Medical appointments, diagnostic testing, imaging, procedures, medications, travel expenses, and everyday living costs continue whether I'm able to work or not.

More than anything, I want to regain my health, return to work, and continue serving others. My faith in Jesus Christ has sustained me through every season of my life. I trust in God's providence and believe He often provides through the kindness and generosity of others.

After much prayer and encouragement from family and friends, I have decided to ask for help.

Why I'm Raising $25,000

These funds will help cover:

MRI, biopsy, and additional diagnostic testing Lumbar interlaminar epidural steroid injection and other pain management treatments A likely total left hip replacement and the recovery that follows Medical appointments, medications, and rehabilitation Travel expenses for treatment Housing, utilities, groceries, and other essential living expenses while I am unable to work

Every gift, regardless of the amount, will help relieve a tremendous burden and allow me to focus on healing rather than worrying about how to pay the next bill.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers. Please pray for wisdom for my doctors, successful treatment, God's provision, strength through recovery, and that through every step of this journey I would honor Christ.

"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2 (ESV)

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you choose to give, pray, or simply share this campaign with others, your kindness means more than I can express.

May God richly bless you.

Jeffrey Pierce