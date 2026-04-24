After 40 Years of Abuse, I'm Running Out of Time

My name is Tessa. I am 65 years old, and after nearly 40 years in an abusive relationship, I finally found the courage to leave.

I thought leaving would save my life. Instead, I lost everything.

I left with my dog, the clothes on my back, and the love of my son and grandchildren. Everything else—the home I had finally bought, the business I spent 14 years building, my vehicle, family photographs, personal papers, financial security, and the life I had worked decades to create—was gone.

For decades, I endured abuse while trying to protect my children and hold my family together. I cooked, cleaned, raised the kids, paid the bills, handled banking and taxes, and carried the responsibility of keeping a home intact.

What finally changed everything was a murder-suicide threat made in front of my grandchildren. I was 62 years old. I obtained a protection order and walked away.

I soon learned that leaving did not bring safety—it brought survival at its most basic level. I spent my 63rd birthday in a homeless shelter in a city where I knew no one, after years of isolation had already taken away most of my support system.

The emotional and physical toll has been severe. My health declined rapidly after decades of trauma, and I now live with CPTSD, severe anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. My ability to function day to day has been deeply affected.

Today, I live in extreme poverty. I have no vehicle or transportation, and because of severe CPTSD and anxiety resulting from decades of abuse, I am unable to use public transportation. This leaves me unable to consistently access groceries, food banks, medical care, or basic necessities.

I cannot afford medical co-pays, clothing, or other essentials. There are times I go without food.

For more than three years, I have been unable to afford even a $5 birthday or Christmas gift for my grandchildren. Not because I do not care, but because survival often comes first. The hardest part is not the gift—it is the distance. I am no longer able to be present in their lives in the way I once was. I want to take them for ice cream, go camping, and create memories while I still can.

I am now facing a critical deadline. In approximately three months, the statute of limitations on important legal claims related to my situation may expire. I have spent years gathering documentation and trying to navigate this process on my own.

I understand my case. I understand what needs to be done.

What I no longer have is the physical and emotional capacity to continue alone.

I am exhausted.

I am running out of time.

I need legal representation before this opportunity is gone forever.

Your donation will help with:

• Attorney and legal expenses

• Basic living needs, food, and survival support

• Medical co-pays and essential healthcare

• Transportation-related needs

• Veterinary care for my service dog

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for a chance.

A chance to pursue justice before time runs out.

A chance to regain stability after years of survival.

A chance to spend meaningful time with my grandchildren.

A chance to live the remaining years of my life with dignity instead of constant crisis.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

After decades of abuse, loss, and survival, I am still here.

Ive been on my own since 12. Ive never asked for help. But at 65, its not about me anymore. Please help if you can.