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After 31 Years of Marriage, My Wife passed Away.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byScott Mesick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Scott Mesick

After 31 Years of Marriage, My Wife passed Away.

A Sudden Tragedy After 31 Years of Marriage

My name is Scott Mesick, and I am writing this in a state of complete heartbreak and shock. For 31 beautiful years, my wife and I built a life together side by side. She was my rock, my partner, and my entire world. On May 5, 2026, our 31-year journey was abruptly cut short. She suffered a sudden heart attack, which resulted in a severe anoxic brain injury, and she passed away unexpectedly. I am absolutely devastated by the loss of my wife, and my world has been completely turned upside down.

An Immediate Housing and Financial Crisis

While navigating this unbearable grief, I have been hit with a severe financial crisis. Because of the sudden loss of her income and the unexpected costs surrounding her medical crisis and passing, I am now facing immediate eviction from our home. I have very little time left to find a solution, and the stress is overwhelming.

Trying to Save Our Beloved Dogs

Because of the impending eviction, I am also facing the heartbreaking reality of having to surrender our beloved dogs to a shelter. They are a massive comfort to me during this time of grief, and they are a living piece of my wife’s memory. It breaks my heart to think of them being relocated to a shelter while we are all already grieving.

How You Can Help Right Now

I am stepping out in complete humility to ask for emergency financial assistance to keep a roof over my head and keep my dogs with me. My immediate goal is 10,000.00, and every dollar will go directly toward:

  1. Catching up on past-due rent and stopping the eviction so I can stay housed.
  2. Covering immediate emergency moving or storage expenses if a transition is forced.
  3. Securing food, care, and temporary boarding for our dogs so they do not go to a shelter.
  4. Basic living expenses while I figure out my next steps.

Three Urgent Ways to Support

  1. Give: If you are able to make a financial contribution of any size, you will be directly preventing homelessness and saving my dogs.
  2. Pray: Please lift me up in prayer. Pray for comfort in my grief, for open doors, and for a way forward through this dark season.
  3. Share: Time is of the essence. Please share this campaign immediately with your church, your community, your friends, and on social media.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide to help me survive this tragedy.



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