After 16 Years of Caring for Others, I Need You

Today, I’m doing something I never thought I would have to do.

For the past 16 years, I’ve had the privilege of working as a cardiac critical care nurse, caring for patients during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

Now, I’m facing serious financial challenges due to ongoing obligations and uncertainty about my employment. I’m actively applying for new nursing opportunities and doing everything I can to move forward, but I need some help getting through this difficult period.

I’ve started a fundraising campaign to help cover essential expenses while I work toward financial stability. If you’re able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If not, simply sharing my campaign would mean just as much.

Every act of kindness, no matter how small, gives me hope.

Thank you for reading and for your support.



