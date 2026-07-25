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Africa, At Last!!! Help Make a Dream Come True!

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$2,050 USD

Fundraiser created byRobin McCardell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robin McCardell

Africa, At Last!!! Help Make a Dream Come True!

Africa. Those who know me well know that I have dreamed of being an African missionary for decades. Whether a single mission trip, staying for months at a time, or living there, I had no idea how that vision would be carried out. Opportunities came and went, yet I was never able to follow through. Now, a new opportunity has come, and I am taking a gigantic step of faith.

I'm excited to share that I'll be joining a Hope Journey to Cape Town, South Africa, this October with The Hope Adventure, LLC. Cape Town is a place of extraordinary beauty, diversity, and resilience, where breathtaking landscapes exist alongside communities facing significant social and economic challenges.


The Hope Adventure began in the heart of a woman who felt called to share the hope of Jesus all over the world. Hope Journeys are part of the Hope Adventure and consist of meeting the needs of vulnerable women and children while partnering with local ministries. This organization desires to help create space to encounter God, discover hope in unexpected places, and be transformed by the people we meet along the way.


My goal is to raise $4,000 to help make this journey possible.

This would cover the following:

  1. $2,800 - Overall cost of The Hope Adventure
  2. $1,200 - Flight and other expenses

I want to raise at least 25% by mid-July!

Here is what I need from you:

  1. PRAY! Please agree to cover us in prayer before, during, and after the trip. Pray for safety, strength, wisdom, and guidance.
  2. Spread the word! Please share this link and story with others.
  3. Give. Please help me reach my 1st goal of $1,000 by July 16th!


You reading this has already made you a part of the journey. There is a black-and-white image that I will add color to as funds are raised. Help me bring this dream into full color!

I will add updates weekly on my Facebook page, as well as schedule a Zoom meeting with all my supporters a week after I return.


Let's bring hope to Africa!


"...Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Matthew 25:40


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