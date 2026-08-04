Help Sponsor Bibles in Indigenous African Languages

Bibles for Africa

Frontline Fellowship regularly receives requests from all over South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Nigeria and even further afield.

Africa's greatest need is Bibles and Bible teaching. According to Operation World there are over 680 million Christians in Africa today. Present trends continuing, that is destined to double to over 1.2 million Christians by the year 2050. But over 500 million churchgoers in Africa today do not yet have their own copy of the Bible, or even a New Testament. And most pastors in Africa have no formal Barber college training at all. The greatest needs in Africa are Bibles and Bible teaching. Providing good study Bibles to pastors who attend Evangelism and Discipleship Seminars is a strategic way to lay solid foundations for a back to the Bible Reformation and spiritual Revival in Africa.

"For the Word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart." Hebrews 4:12

Vital Resources for Evangelism and Discipleship in Africa

The Bible is the greatest Book ever published. Please pray for the many pastors, teachers, chaplains, evangelists and distributors who are ensuring that these precious educational, evangelistic and discipleship materials are entrusted into the hands of those who most need and will best appreciate and use these Bibles, books, Gospel booklets and Sunday school materials to fulfil the Great Commission of our Lord Jesus Christ.

"Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in Psalms, hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord." Colossians 3:16

Africa for Christ

Please pray for our couriers and contacts as they seek to deliver and distribute the life-transforming Scriptures and Bible teaching resources which have been entrusted to us, to where they are most needed.

"So shall My Word be that goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish what I please and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it." Isaiah 55:11





The Power of the Printed Page

The written Word can go where and when the human voice cannot.

Literature is the most cost-effective way of proclaiming the Gospel.

It has no passport or visa problems.

It knows no fear.

It never loses its temper.

It never tires.

It is never discouraged.

It can tell its story over and over again.

It can be received, read and studied, in secret.

It speaks without an accent.

It never compromises.

The written Word is more permanent than the human voice.

A drop of ink may make a million think!

"So then Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God." Romans 10:17

"For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes…" Romans 1:16



